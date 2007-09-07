Big Brother Continues to Dominate Web Traffic

Big Brother continues to separate itself from the online pack when it comes to traffic to broadcast-network-show Web sites.

For the week ending Sept. 1, the CBS reality show claimed 32.35% of traffic to network-show Web sites, according to the 10 million surfers monitored by Hitwise.

That was up from its 29.46% share the week before and more than the other top 10 sites put together.

Reality continued to dominate the list, with seven of the top 10, including Dancing with the Stars at No. 2 (9.29%) and American Idol, which hasn't been on since May, at No. 3 (3.52%).

The only scripted shows to make the list were Grey's Anatomy, Heroes and TheSimpsons, at Nos. 7, 8 and 9, respectively.