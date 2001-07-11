Big Brother contestant booted

Early Tuesday morning, the Big Brother house had its first eviction - an unscheduled one.

Justin, one of the twelve contestants on the reality series, was removed by the producers of Big Brother 2 from the house. In a brief statement, the producers said they acted because of Justin's "threatening behavior toward another house guest." They said it was the second such incident involving Justin.

"The safety and well-being of the house guests will always be our top priority," said Arnold Shapiro, executive producer of Big Brother 2. Contestants were screened by two psychologists who were looking, in part, for any potentially violent tendencies in the prospective participants. - Richard Tedesco