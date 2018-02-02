‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Starts on CBS Feb. 7

The first-ever celebrity edition of Big Brotherdebuts with a three-night premiere on CBS Feb. 7, 8 and 9. All episodes also stream live on subscription service CBS All Access.

The new season also marks the debut of the “Big Brother Bot,” a messaging platform. Powered by Imperson, viewers can access the bot through Facebook, Kik and Skype. They can cast votes, ask the Bot questions about the game, get highlights and take part in quizzes and polls.

The cast includes former President Trump aide Omarosa Manigault, ex-UFC star Chuck Liddell, movie star Shannon Elizabeth, former basketball star Metta World Peace and Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

The celebs will share a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. The season wraps with a two-hour finale Sunday, Feb. 25, when the last remaining houseguest gets $250,000.

The after-show Celebrity Big Brother After Dark premieres on Pop Wednesday, Feb. 7, at midnight ET. Pop is a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.