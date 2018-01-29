Omarosa on Celeb ‘Big Brother’ on CBS

The first-ever celebrity edition of Big Brother on CBS features movie star Shannon Elizabeth, former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault and ex-UFC star Chuck Liddell.

Julie Chen hosts. The show starts with a three-night premiere, Feb. 7, 8 and 9, and concludes Feb. 25. Eleven houseguests compete for $250,000.



Shannon Elizabeth was in American Pie. Omarosa Manigault, formerly of The Apprentice, departed a post as director of communications in President Trump’s White House recently. Chuck Liddell made the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009.



The other stars are TV personality Brandi Lynn Glanville, model Ariadna Gutierrez, actor James Maslow, TV host Ross Matthews, singer Mark McGrath, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, actress Marissa Jaret Winokur and former basketball star Metta World Peace.