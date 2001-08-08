Big Brother buries Murder

CBS's Big Brother beat up on Fox's Murder In Small Town X in a Tuesday night reality TV confrontation.

Big Brother hit a modest 4.0 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49, with 8.7 million viewers. Fox's contrived whodunnit in a fictional small town with contestants trying to solve a fictional murder slid to a 2.3/7 with 5.1 million viewers. NBC's other Tuesday reality entry, Spy TV scored an underwhelming 3.0/10 with 6.5 million viewers. New sketch comedy series Downer Channel followed with a downer: 2.5/8 with 5.1 million takers.

- Richard Tedesco