Big Brother, 'Big money' bang heads
'Big Bucks' beat out Big Brother for most TV households in Thursday night's 9-10 p.m. matchup between ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire
(9.0 rating/14 share of TV viewers) and the CBS reality show
(7.5/12).
The positions were reversed among the coveted 18-49 demo,
however, with Big Brother grabbing a 4.9/14 to Millionaire's 3.3/9.
The top scripted show of the night (sitcom or drama) was Friends on
NBC, which recorded an 8.4/14 in households at 8:30-9 and a 5.7/18 in
18-49's.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.