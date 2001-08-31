Big Brother, 'Big money' bang heads

'Big Bucks' beat out Big Brother for most TV households in Thursday night's 9-10 p.m. matchup between ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

(9.0 rating/14 share of TV viewers) and the CBS reality show

(7.5/12).

The positions were reversed among the coveted 18-49 demo,

however, with Big Brother grabbing a 4.9/14 to Millionaire's 3.3/9.

The top scripted show of the night (sitcom or drama) was Friends on

NBC, which recorded an 8.4/14 in households at 8:30-9 and a 5.7/18 in

18-49's.