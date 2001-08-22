Big Brother bashes Murder again

Big Brother vaporized Murder In Small Town X in another head-to-head reality ratings faceoff on Tuesday night.

CBS's second go-round with housebound millionaire

wannabes surviving each other's company to go home rich easily outdistanced

Fox's series with contestants trying to solve a mock murder for the second

straight week.

Big Brother hit a 6.1 rating, 11 share among

adults 18-49 with 9 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers.

Murder died with a 2.7/4 and only 3.9 million viewers.

Meanwhile, ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 13 million viewers as the night's biggest draw.

And NBC's

Candid Camera redux, Spy TV, hit a 4.2/7 with 6.3 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco