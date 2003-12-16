Big Brother 4’s Kroll Joins New Line TV

Jon Kroll, executive producer of Big Brother 4 and co-executive producer of The Amazing Race, has joined New Line Television as senior VP.

He will head up a development slate heavy in reality but also including some scripted projects. He also brings along some reality projects from his company, Popsicle Pictures.

Reality offerings in the hopper at New Line include The Ice (set in Antarctica); The Most Dangerous Game; and a competition among beauty queens from the people who brought you Surviving Nugent on VH1.

On the scripted front: Naked Pictures of My Ex-Girlfriend, based on the book by Mark Helfrich, who is also an executive producer; About Schmidt, a half-hour comedy based on the New Line theatrical film; and an animated series based on another New Line film, the upcoming sequel to The Mask.