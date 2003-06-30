Big Brother 4 comes with a twist
If the cast members of CBS’ Big Brother 4 knew what awaited them,
they might not have signed up.
On Monday, CBS revealed that this time around, some of the housemates of
Big Brother 4 are going to have unplanned reunions with one of their exes
and then have to live with him or her on national television for three months.
"This new concept will bring added drama and conflict to the house and will
evoke emotions that everyone can relate to -- the fear, excitement or anxiety of
being reunited with a former flame," said Allison Grodner, one of the show’s
executive producers.
Big Brother 4 premieres on CBS Tuesday, July 8, at 8 p.m.
The show also will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and Fridays at 8 p.m. and will
run until the end of September.
In the show, house guests vote each other out and the last remaining guest
wins $500,000.
