Big Brother 2 moves to 9 p.m.
Just hours after watchdog organization the Parents Television Council put out
a report on the 8 p.m. hour becoming less of a 'family hour,' CBS executives
announced that controversial reality series Big Brother 2 was moving out
of the 8 p.m. hour.
All three weekly editions of Big Brother will now air at 9 p.m.
starting Tuesday Aug. 7.
A CBS spokesman said the timing was just coincidental but added, 'The move is
motivated by content reasons and not ratings. We are very happy with the
ratings, but there is some subject matter in the show that we think is more
appropriate for 9 p.m.'
The second edition of Big Brother has featured a number of
sexual-content issues, as well as contestant Justin Sebik putting a knife to a
fellow housemate's throat.
In order to accommodate the shuffle, CBS had to make a number of programming
changes that will last throughout the summer.
On Tuesdays, CBS' lineup will now start with repeats of JAG at 8 p.m.
EST/PST, followed by Big Brother at 9 p.m. and CSI: Crime Scene
Investigation at 10 p.m.
On Saturday Aug. 11, the lineup will be The District at 8 p.m. and 10
p.m., with Big Brother in between at 9 p.m. Big Brother will be
pre-empted Aug. 18 by a National Football League preseason game, but it will
return Aug. 25.
Touched by an Angel will move into its new Saturday-night slot at 8 p.m.
Aug. 25, and it will be followed by Big Brother and The
District.
