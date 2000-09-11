Big Bother

CBS calls baseless a copyright suit filed against Big Brother. "We believe the lawsuit is meritless, and we will vigorously defend against it," the network said last week. The plaintiff, Marvin Rosenblum, alleges the reality series illegally copied elements of George Orwell's novel, 1984, to which he had the film and TV rights. In 1985 Rosenblum produced a movie of 1984. He was also attempting to sell a TV series on the book and noted that the Big Brother company called itself Orwell Productions.