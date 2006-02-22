Big Bird on Campus
Brought to you by the letters P, H and D.
Sesame Street-themed products, which have been a staple of the toddler set, are moving up.
Looking to target future parents, Sesame Workshop has struck a deal with Champion Custom Products for a line of collegiate apparel, with sweatshirts and T-shirts already showing up in college bookstores across the country.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.