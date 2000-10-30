BIG APPLE ROTTEN IN PEORIA

New York City's Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets didn't play in Peoria after all. It was the lowest-rated World Series ever, with the five games on FOX averaging a 12.4 rating/21 share in Nielsen national ratings, a 22% drop from the 16.0/26 for last year's four-game sweep when the Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves (on NBC).

The Yankees' sweep of the San Diego Padres in 1998, also carried by FOX, hit the previous all-time low: a 14.1/24. Thursday night's Yanks-Mets finale hit a 13.1/21, drawing an estimated 45 million viewers.

FOX estimates the entire series drew 209 million viewers to all or part of the five games. New Yorkers did tune in: WNYW-TV scored an average 41.9 rating with a whopping 59 share for the series.