BIG APPLE ROTTEN IN PEORIA
By Staff
New York City's Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets didn't play in Peoria after all. It was the lowest-rated World Series ever, with the five games on FOX averaging a 12.4 rating/21 share in Nielsen national ratings, a 22% drop from the 16.0/26 for last year's four-game sweep when the Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves (on NBC).
The Yankees' sweep of the San Diego Padres in 1998, also carried by FOX, hit the previous all-time low: a 14.1/24. Thursday night's Yanks-Mets finale hit a 13.1/21, drawing an estimated 45 million viewers.
FOX estimates the entire series drew 209 million viewers to all or part of the five games. New Yorkers did tune in: WNYW-TV scored an average 41.9 rating with a whopping 59 share for the series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.