Big Apple Media Chief Promoted

When New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced the merger of WNYE(TV) and WNYE(FM) with NYC TV on Jan. 30, he made Arick Wierson one of the most important people in New York media. As general manager of NYC TV and New York Media Group, Wierson already controlled five cable channels. Now he adds oversight of the two stations.

The merger transfers TV and radio stations from the Department of Education to the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, which runs NYC TV.

Wierson started in investment banking at JP Morgan in New York City, then went to São Paulo, Brazil, as VP of business development at ABN AMRO Asset Management. In 2000, he started wholesale brokerage firm Comjunta near Rio de Janeiro. He returned to the U.S. and joined the mayoral campaign of Michael R. Bloomberg in 2001.

Wierson holds a BS in foreign service from Georgetown University and a master’s in economics from The State University of Campinas in Brazil. He is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.