Big Apple Getting HD Update

Members of the consumer electronics, cable, programming and IT industries are coming to New York Wednesday to provide an update on the HD AV Network Alliance, an industry coalition formed this fall to help promote the consumer adoption of HDTV by developing low-cost ways to link HD cable and DBS set-tops with other CE devices.

Set-makers Samsung and Mitsubishi and computer giant Sun Microsystems will join Charter Communications and NBC Universal for a press conference at NBC U’s 30 Rock headquarters to describe a “new way to enhance the consumer HD experience.”

