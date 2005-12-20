Big Apple Feeds TV

In what has become a holiday tradition, New York City, with the help of the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, will provide a free, live satellite feed of New Year's Eve in Times Square to video providers, plus a package of B-roll footage available Dec. 29, with behind-the-scenes and making-of footage.

Eight cameras will capture all the live action, including revelers, fireworks and, of course, the famous ball drop. And old acquaintances with new distribution platforms have not been forgotten.

For the first time, feeds will be available to mobile phone companies and IPTV carriers.

The feeds are nonexclusive but meant only for TV programming related to the festivities.

For feed information, check out http://www.timessquarenyc.org/nye/nye.html

