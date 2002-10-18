Trending

Big Apple eyes `alcopops'

By

The American Advertising Federation reported that New York State legislators
will hold a hearing on alcohol marketing to youth Oct. 22.

The hearing will focus on so-called alcopops -- flavored malt beverages like
Jack Daniels Original Hard Cola or Mike's Hard Lemonade -- and deal with industry
self-regulation and the use of "kid-friendly" marketing strategies like
animation and animals.

The hearing is said to be for information and not in anticipation of any
legislation.