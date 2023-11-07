Big Advertisers Fall for Fake Content on CTV, Peer39 Study Finds

As big advertisers move money into connected TV, some of their ads are appear on unsuitable channels or next to fake content, a new report from Peer39 found.

Peer39’s CTV Benchmark Report found that there are channels that lack editorial oversight and program hyperpartisan political content and misinformation.

Nearly half of the ads — 49% — on these channels over a 10-week period came from 72 different Fortune 500 companies.

(Image credit: Peer39)

Peer39 also found over-the-top apps in programmatic marketplaces that label themselves as CTV, but instead of standard programming offer screensaver channels, photo widgets games and mobile apps. About 37% of the ads running in that type of content came from 38 Fortune 500 companies.

About 6.8% of app programmatic ad calls from the 50,000 OTT and CTV apps Peer39 studied came from face CTV apps.

"Our research spotlights the most troublesome suitability and transparency concerns that CTV buyers encounter and need to be more aware of,” Peer39 CEO Mario Diez said. “Fortune 500 brands are running ads on divisive news and other content that doesn’t match the definition of ‘TV.’ Clearly, buyers have a substantial opportunity to remove this wasted CTV investment through a more active and actionable suitability strategy.”

Peer39, which provides contextual suitability and quality solutions for marketers, said that one brand, which ran a CTV campaign without appropriate brand suitability controls found that 11% of its impressions ran on fake CTV content. By instituting Peer39’s suitability controls, the brand was able to place 100% of its impressions within suitable content, the company said.