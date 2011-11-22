Bier Tapped for WISC GM

Tom Bier has been named vice president and general manager of WISC Madison, Morgan Murphy Media's CBS affiliate. He had been VP and station manager, and held an acting GM title since longtime boss David Sanks resigned in September.

Bier has been at WISC for 37 years, including 23 years as the news director.

"Tom is uniquely qualified to lead our efforts in Madison," said Morgan Murphy, President and CEO Elizabeth Murphy Burns. "He knows the market, he knows the station and he has a passion to succeed."

WISC is the news leader in DMA No. 85. Bier will oversee WISC, Madison's My Network affiliate WTVW, and all local online and digital efforts.

"Tom's forward-thinking approach has served us well over nearly four decades at WISC-TV," said Morgan Murphy VP and COO Brian Burns. "That strategy will be critically important in the coming years as we search for new ways to serve our community and advertisers on television, online and on mobile devices."

Bier is from Wisconsin, and called it an honor to take over the station he watched growing up.

"The station has always been a leader and I look forward in this new capacity to working with the staff which has kept us in this position over the years," he said.