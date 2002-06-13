Biehn signs on for Adventure
Actor Michael Biehn has been signed to star in Adventure Inc., the new
weekly first-run action hour from Tribune Entertainment and Fireworks
Entertainment.
The show, formerly known as The Ultimate Adventure Co., is set to
premiere in October.
Biehn's credits include Armageddon, T2, Dante's Peak,
Terminator, The Relic, The Abyss, and the upcoming feature
The Hulk Universal Pictures' (in association with Marvel Studios), summer
2003 release.
The show is cleared in 85 percent of the U.S.
