Biehn signs on for Adventure

Actor Michael Biehn has been signed to star in Adventure Inc., the new

weekly first-run action hour from Tribune Entertainment and Fireworks

Entertainment.

The show, formerly known as The Ultimate Adventure Co., is set to

premiere in October.

Biehn's credits include Armageddon, T2, Dante's Peak,

Terminator, The Relic, The Abyss, and the upcoming feature

The Hulk Universal Pictures' (in association with Marvel Studios), summer

2003 release.

The show is cleared in 85 percent of the U.S.