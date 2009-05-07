Biden Speaks About Al Franken Election Controversy

Al Franken got a Vice Presidential shout-out Wednesday in a meeting with Joe Biden.

Franken, formerly a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live and more recently a liberal talk show host, is still in the midst of a legal battle with incumbent Republican Minnesota Senator Norm Coleman, who challenged the ruling that Franken had won a Minnesota Senate seat after an automatic recount following a race too close to call.

The case now has to be decided by by the state Supreme Court.

Vice President Biden, following a meeting with Franken, said: "The election process and recount in Minnesota have lived up to the state's reputation for organization, transparency, and bipartisanship. The officials have been meticulous and every ruling has been unanimous. While Senator Amy Klobuchar is one of the hardest working members of the United States Senate, Minnesotans deserve their full representation. Once the Minnesota Supreme Court has issued its final ruling in this case, the President and I look forward to working with Mr. Franken on building an economy for the 21st century.”

With the conversion of Republican Senator Arlen Specter to the Democrats and two independents regularly caucusing with the the Dems, Franken could represent a veto-proof 60 seat majority, at least on some issues. Specter has said he will not be an automatic vote for his new party.