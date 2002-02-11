Biden concerned about copyrights
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,
will examine intellectual-property theft in a hearing Tuesday.
Witnesses include Jack Valenti, president of the Motion Picture Association
of America; Hilary Rosen, president of the Recording Industry Association of
America; Jeff Raikes, group vice president of productivity and business services
for Microsoft Corp.; Alan Larson, undersecretary of state for economic, business
and agricultural affairs; Peter Allgeier, deputy U.S. trade representative; and
John Gordon, U.S. attorney for the central district of California.
Biden and the panel will talk about the growing problem of unauthorized
copying and sales of movies, records and software both internationally and
domestically.
