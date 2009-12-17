Biden Announces First Broadband Grant Winners

Vice President Joe Biden used the setting of a fabrication

plant in Dawsonville, Ga., to announce the first winning broadband

stimulus money bidders, but the government didn't deliver much product.





There were only 18 winning bidders in 17 states for a total

of $182 million in broadband stimulus funds out of a couple billion dollars

that needs to be handed out as soon as possible. The balance of the first round

of winners will be announced on a rolling schedule between now and February,

according to NTIA.





At about $10 million apiece, the grants were a small

fraction of that and there were no big-name players among the initial winners.





Most of the just-announced winners are for "middle

mile" projects ($121 million to improve connections to communities, with

$51.4 million going to last-mile projects that connect end-users like homes,

schools and hospitals. Another $7.3 million went to expand computer center

capacity in libraries community centers and colleges, with another $2.4 million

to promote adoption.





Projects in Georgia,

Maine, New York

and South Dakota got the middle mile money

from NTIA, while the Department of Agriculture's RUS program gave out middle

and last-mile money (grants and loans) to Alaska,

Hawaii, Colorado,

Nebraska, Michigan,

New Hampshire, New York,

Ohio, Oklahoma.





NTIA awarded the adoption money to New

Mexico and Washington state, and

the computer center funding to Arizona, Minnesota, Washington, Arizona and Massachusetts.





Massachusetts legislators

led by Sen. John Kerry were quick to ally themselves with the potential

broadband benefits to their constituents, pointing out that Boston had received $1.9 million in computer center

money. Kerry called it "a significant step toward bridging the

digital divide" and said it would give Boston residents "critical access to

computers and new training."





Free Press had nice things to say about the first awards,

calling the announcement "a welcome holiday gift for the thousands of

Americans living in these areas that have yet to know the transformative

benefits of broadband technology," and praising the emphasis on middle

mile projects. "We are especially pleased to see the Commerce Department's

emphasis on middle-mile grants -- an often overlooked piece of the broadband

puzzle that is essential to ensuring that consumers in these areas have access

to affordable broadband services that can scale as demand grows," said

Free Press Policy Director Ben Scott in a statement.





Gigi Sohn, president of Public Knowledge, was also pleased,

though said she hoped the rural focus of the first round of broadband grants

would be broadened. "The first wave of grants will help Internet

connectivity in rural areas. We look forward to projects that will aid

urban areas as well," she said. One

observer who was underwhelmed by what he suggested were a few drops in too few

buckets was Dan Hays, telecom partner in PRTM, a D.C. management consulting

firm. "The pace and the magnitude of the awards that have been released

has been extremely disappointing. It is extremely small and extremely

fragmented."





NTIA and RUS have a total of $7.2 billion to give out in two

rounds of funding ($4.7 for NTIA, another $2.5 billion in grants and loans from

RUS).





While Biden was talking about the grant money going to a Georgia project, Commerce Secretary Gary Locke

was in Maine

to plug the $25.4 million that state was getting for infrastructure.





In addition, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is scheduled

to go to Ohio

this week to promote the $2.4 million it got for its smart energy grid.





In announcing the first winning projects, Biden related them

to job creation, education, and global competitiveness, saying rural

communities had just as much going for them as big cities, but needed the tools

that broadband could provide to help them compete.



