BIB: Cuba is jamming our Iran b'casts

The Voice of America’s new satellite-delivered TV-news program to Iran, News & Views, has run into a Cuban blockade of sorts.

According to the Board for International Broadcasting, which oversees the service, transmissions are being jammed from somewhere near Havana.

BIB is urging the Federal Communications Commission and State Department to lodge formal protests against "the unwarranted and wrongful interference."

The jamming began July 6, the same day the broadcasts began in an expanding government effort to capitalize on pro-democracy protests in Iran.