Biard Named President for Distribution at Fox
Michael Biard has been promoted to president of distribution
for Fox Networks.
Biard, who has been with Fox for 13 years, replaces Mike
Hopkins, who was named CEO of Hulu, a joint venture of Fox parent 21st Century
Fox, Walt Disney Co. and Comcast.
In his new job, Biard will oversee distribution strategy and
sales and marketing activity for Fox's 24 national and regionally domestic TV
networks. He will also oversee network distribution at Fox Broadcasting Co.
"In an ever-evolving media environment, Mike possesses a
rare combination of executive skills," Peter Rice, chairman and CEO of the
Fox Networks Group, said in a statement. "He's a gifted negotiator who is
also able to analyze and solve complex issues in order to create significant
value for Fox and our MVPD and broadcast affiliate partners. Over the
past several years he has provided thoughtful direction as the leader of our
national accounts and digital distribution teams, and has made vast
contributions to the success of our networks business. We are delighted
he will be leading our distribution efforts."
"I'm excited for the opportunity," said Biard. "I look
forward to leading the extraordinary team we've built here at Fox Networks,
especially during such a dynamic and challenging period in our industry."
Biard was named as one of B&C's 2013 Digital All-Stars as well as one of B&C's Next Wave of Leaders in 2010.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.