Biard Named President for Distribution at Fox

Michael Biard has been promoted to president of distribution

for Fox Networks.

Biard, who has been with Fox for 13 years, replaces Mike

Hopkins, who was named CEO of Hulu, a joint venture of Fox parent 21st Century

Fox, Walt Disney Co. and Comcast.

In his new job, Biard will oversee distribution strategy and

sales and marketing activity for Fox's 24 national and regionally domestic TV

networks. He will also oversee network distribution at Fox Broadcasting Co.

"In an ever-evolving media environment, Mike possesses a

rare combination of executive skills," Peter Rice, chairman and CEO of the

Fox Networks Group, said in a statement. "He's a gifted negotiator who is

also able to analyze and solve complex issues in order to create significant

value for Fox and our MVPD and broadcast affiliate partners. Over the

past several years he has provided thoughtful direction as the leader of our

national accounts and digital distribution teams, and has made vast

contributions to the success of our networks business. We are delighted

he will be leading our distribution efforts."

"I'm excited for the opportunity," said Biard. "I look

forward to leading the extraordinary team we've built here at Fox Networks,

especially during such a dynamic and challenging period in our industry."

Biard was named as one of B&C's 2013 Digital All-Stars as well as one of B&C's Next Wave of Leaders in 2010.