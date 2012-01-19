Bianchi Named WTXF Philly GM

Dennis Bianchi, former WCAU Philadelphia president and general manager, has been named vice president and general manager at WTXF Philadelphia, the Fox-owned station in DMA No. 4.

He replaces Patrick Paolini, who was promoted to senior vice president of Fox Stations Sales, and starts Feb. 1.

"While we typically promote from within, we feel lucky and particularly excited about hiring an executive of Dennis' caliber," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations. "A 30-year television veteran, he is a great leader and innovator and will help the Fox stations as we move ahead."

Prior to his time atop NBC's WCAU, Bianchi was chief quality officer for NBC in New York, where he headed up the company's Six Sigma Quality initiative.

"I'm very excited about this opportunity to work with Jack and the Fox Television Group," he said, "and I look forward to contributing to the growth and innovation that is already a hallmark of the Fox brand."