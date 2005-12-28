Bialystock & Bloom Boost Ellen

Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick proved producers of stellar ratings, helping Ellen to its best numbers in show history, a bright spot in an otherwise slow week according to the national syndication ratings for the week ended Dec. 18.

Buoyed by a Dec. 16 episode featuring the cast of The Producers that attracted more than five million viewers, Ellen averaged a 2.7 rating for the week.

In addition to being the only talk show whose ratings improved week-to-week (up 4%), Ellen’s 13% jump was the best year-over-year bounce in the genre.

It was a sluggish ratings week because the post-sweeps declines came a week late (the prior week’s numbers were boosted by bad weather in the Northeast). PUT (persons using television) levels dropped by more than two million viewers from the previous week.

Of the other top talkers, Oprah was down 7% to a 6.7, Dr. Phil was off 6% to a 5.0, Live with Regis and Kelly fell 3% to a 3.8, Maury held steady at a 2.8, and Montel dropped 9% to a 2.0.

It was a soft week for court shows with the exception of a 2% week-to-week bump by Judge Judy to a 5.0 average.

Of the entertainment news magazines, only Entertainment Tonight did not decline week-to-week, holding steady at a 5.2.