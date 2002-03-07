BIA: TV, radio stations' sale prices down
BIA Financial Network Inc. reported that 144 TV stations sold for a total of
$4.9 billion in 2001, down 45 percent (in dollar volume) from the $8.8 billion
that changed hands in 2000 for 154 stations.
In fact, last year was the lowest amount spent on buying TV stations since
1994, when 113 stations went for $3.9 billion, BIA reported.
It was a similar story on the radio side. Total transactions were valued at
$3.8 billion last year for 1,000 radio stations. The radio business hadn't seen
that small an amount spent on stations since 1994, as well, when buyers shelled
out $2.7 billion for 1,255 stations.
In 2000 1,794 radio stations sold for $24.9 billion. The difference, of
course, was the economy.
