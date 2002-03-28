BIA: Stimulus bill might stimulate DTV

Television stations faced with the financial burden of converting to

digital television may find some relief in the economic-stimulus bill Congress

passed this month.

Included in the new law is a 30 percent bonus-depreciation allowance

businesses can take on all assets placed in service after Sept. 10, 2001. and

before Sept. 11, 2004, according to a report by BIA Financial Network Inc.'s

Edward Czarnecki, managing director of strategic-advisory services. That means

TV stations may find relief in tax savings if they buy equipment before 2004.

The measure might also stimulate spending on digital-TV

equipment so that TV stations can take advantage of the credit before it

expires, Czarnecki said.

Finally, the result should be an increase in overall cash flow because the

credit will lower stations' tax bills.