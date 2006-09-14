BIA Financial Network Buys DIN

BIA Financial Network has bought the Oklahoma-based Digital Information Network (DIN).

DIN, which provides desktop news and weather alerts, will form the nucleus of a new division, BIA Information Network LLC.

BIA plans to expand DIN's 85-station roster to more radio and TV stations, and enhance the features of the service, including embedding Amber Alert bulletins about missing children.

Stations will also be able to brand and customize the desktop alerts to include stations logos and ads.