BIA Buys Research Outfit
By Joel Meyer
BIA Financial Network announced Tuesday it has acquired broadcasting data service Dataworld.
Dataworld will now operate as a division of BIA. The company’s products include Flag Service (which monitors FCC application activity), as well as technical engineering studies, mapping services, and custom research reports.
Chantilly, Va.-based BIA provides market information to radio and television station owners, attorneys with clients in broadcasting, engineers and advertising agencies. (B&C uses BIA's broadcast-market reports.)
Thomas Buono, CEO of BIAfn said the addition of Dataworld to the company’s services will “comprehensively serve the research needs of the media community.”
