Beyonce to Appear on All of Us
Red-hot pop star Beyonce Knowles will guest-star as herself on UPN’s All
of Us Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 p.m.
The show -- executive-produced by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and based loosely
on their life together -- outperformed season averages for its time slot in its
premiere last week but didn’t beat last season’s opener of Buffy the Vampire
Slayer in key demos.
