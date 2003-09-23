Beyonce to Appear on All of Us

Red-hot pop star Beyonce Knowles will guest-star as herself on UPN’s All

of Us Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 p.m.

The show -- executive-produced by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and based loosely

on their life together -- outperformed season averages for its time slot in its

premiere last week but didn’t beat last season’s opener of Buffy the Vampire

Slayer in key demos.