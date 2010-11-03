Bewkes: TV Everywhere Making Progress

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says TV Everywhere,

which gives paying customers access to programming on digital devices as well

as TV, "has made tremendous progress."

Speaking on Time Warner's earnings conference call

Wednesday morning, Bewkes said the idea is being "adopted faster than expected"

and that programmers including CBS, Discovery, Liberty, NBC Universal, News

Corp. and Scripps Networks have signed on.

Bewkes first began pushing the concept of allowing

consumers to view programming if a system can be designed to authenticate that

they are paying cable or satellite subscribers. The object was to protect

premium content from being consumed on free, advertising supported web sites

like Hulu while giving customers unfettered access to content they've already

purchased.

"Widespread free distribution cannot replace dual

revenue stream business models," he said. He added that "digital presents some

challenges, but we think it clearly offers even greater opportunities."

Bewkes noted that TNT and TBS programming was

recently made available via TV Everywhere with Comcast and Dish Network. "There

are many more announcements pending," he said.

At the same time, HBO Go and Max Go should be

available in 50 million homes within a few weeks, 70 million by the second

quarter, and is running six months ahead of plan.