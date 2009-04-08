Bewkes Took Home $19.9 Million In 2008

In his first full year at the helm of Time Warner Inc., Jeffrey Bewkes initiated a lot of change. And according to a proxy statement filed Wednesday night, he also took a big chunk of the stuff home.

Bewkes, according to the proxy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday, received $19.9 million in total compensation in 2008, a slight raise from the $19.6 million he took home in 2007.

