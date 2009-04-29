Bewkes: Time Warner In Discussions With Distributors For 'TV Everywhere'

Time Warner Inc. chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes said that the media giant is currently in discussions with several distributors regarding its "TV Everywhere" concept and that trials of the service could begin in the second half of the year.

Bewkes, speaking on Time Warner's first-quarter earnings call wouldn't identify which operators the company is talking to or when the trials would specifically begin. But Bewkes has been a big proponent of "TV Everywhere" concept, which would allow subscribers to cable, telco and satellite TV service the ability to access programming they have already paid for through their subscriptions on multiple platforms, including online and via mobile devices.

Click here to read the full story at www.multichannel.com