Beverly takes Studios USA drama post

Carl Beverly has been named vice president of drama programming at Studios USA.

Beverly was formerly vice president of development at Artists Television Group. Elizabeth Tumulty has been named vice president of affiliate relations and communications at The WB. Tumulty was formerly direction of affiliate relations and communications at the network.

Polin Cohanne has been named vice president of legal affairs for ABC Entertainment and Touchstone TV. Cohanne was formerly chief of staff to the assistant secretary of Labor for Veterans' Employment and Training.

- Joe Schlosser