Beverly promoted at UTV

Carl Beverly has been promoted to senior vice president of drama programming

at Universal Television, said Sarah Timberman, president of programming for the

studio, Wednesday.

Beverly oversees drama development and current drama programming for

Universal. He currently is developing Mister Sterling, starring Josh

Brolin, a midseason replacement for NBC.

Beverly also oversees American Dreams, which airs Sundays on

NBC at 8 p.m.; The Agency, which airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. on CBS; and

The District, which airs Saturdays on CBS at 9 p.m. He also has several

projects in the works, including two from director Antoine Fuqua, which the

studio announced Tuesday.

Beverly joined Universal in October 2001 as VP of drama

programming.

Previously, he had been VP of development and current programming

at Artists Television Group from July 1999 to August 2001.

From 1997 through 1999, he was director of drama development at Columbia TriStar

Television, where he reported to Timberman.

He came to Columbia TriStar, now Sony, in 1993 as an executive intern to

studio chairman and CEO Peter Guber.

Beverly graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's of science in business and a law

degree.