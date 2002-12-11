Beverly promoted at UTV
Carl Beverly has been promoted to senior vice president of drama programming
at Universal Television, said Sarah Timberman, president of programming for the
studio, Wednesday.
Beverly oversees drama development and current drama programming for
Universal. He currently is developing Mister Sterling, starring Josh
Brolin, a midseason replacement for NBC.
Beverly also oversees American Dreams, which airs Sundays on
NBC at 8 p.m.; The Agency, which airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. on CBS; and
The District, which airs Saturdays on CBS at 9 p.m. He also has several
projects in the works, including two from director Antoine Fuqua, which the
studio announced Tuesday.
Beverly joined Universal in October 2001 as VP of drama
programming.
Previously, he had been VP of development and current programming
at Artists Television Group from July 1999 to August 2001.
From 1997 through 1999, he was director of drama development at Columbia TriStar
Television, where he reported to Timberman.
He came to Columbia TriStar, now Sony, in 1993 as an executive intern to
studio chairman and CEO Peter Guber.
Beverly graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's of science in business and a law
degree.
