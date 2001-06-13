Betty Boop making digital comeback

Mainframe Entertainment is shopping a computer animated Betty Boop series to broadcast and cable networks, aiming to land the project a home by fall 2002.

Fleischer Studios, owner of the 1930's cartoon sex bomb and partner on the prospective series, is aiming to "capture the cutting edge humor of the alluring Betty Boop in an adventurous and music driven setting," says the company's CEO Richard Fleischer.

Previously, Fleischer brought to TV the original Popeye and Superman series. Mainframe is currently producing for the computer animated Action Man for Fox Kids. - Susanne Ault