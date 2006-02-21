Bettis Joins NBC Sports

Jerome Bettis, running back for the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers, has joined NBC sports as an analyst for Football Night in America, NBC's studio show for its return to NFL Sundays beginning next season.

Bettis was in Torino with Bob Costas for the announcement on, appropriately, Sunday night.

No word on whether Bettis' parents will travel to all the games Bettis covers, as they did to all the ones he played in.

