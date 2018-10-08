Bettes Named Senior VP at 20th Century Fox TV Distribution

Chris Bettes was promoted to senior VP of brand marketing & creative at Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

Bettes, who had been a VP, will be responsible for leading the creative and brand strategy for the worldwide marketing team and overseeing the design, photography and creative services departments within the division.

“Chris is an invaluable member of our team and brings both passion and creativity to all our marketing efforts,” said Greg Drebin, executive VP of worldwide marketing at Twentieth Century Fox TV Distribution. “Chris continually finds new ways to better serve the creative needs of our clients and brands. We are extremely glad to recognize his hard work and dedication with this well-deserved promotion."

Bettes started his career at Twentieth Century Fox in 1999 as an executive assistant in the film division. H joined the TV distribution unit in 2001 and has held nine titles while working his way up the ladder there.

He is a supporter f the company’s inclusion and diversity efforts and serves as co-chair of Fox Pride, the company’s LGBTQ colleague network resource group.