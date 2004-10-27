Better Time for Good Day

Good Day Live's new catch phrase should probably be: "Let the Better Times Roll."

On Monday, Twentieth Television's syndicated talk/entertainment mag is getting a big-time upgrade in the Big Easy. That follows earlier upgrades in San Francisco and Raleigh, N.C., according to the distributor.

The show will move from the graveyard shift--3 a.m.--on Fox affiliate WVUE there to noon on WNOL, Tribune's WB affiliate. Ambush Makeover had been running back to back at noon-1 p.m., but the station will now cut back to one airing and move it to 1-1:30 p.m.

The big loser in the shuffle is Blind Date which moves from 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. WNOL VP/GM Larry Delia wasn't dissing Blind Date, but said when he heard Good Day Live was available he wanted to find a way to clear it. He pointed to Neville's roots in the community, as well as those of her musical family.

WNOL has musical roots as well. Up until 2000, it was owned by singer Quincy Jones.