A Better Mouse Trap

ABC has moved to the Mouse House. Network executives have started moving into state-of-the-art offices in Burbank-where they will be just across the street from The Walt Disney Studios and within earshot of Disney ChairmanMichael Eisner. Several hundred execs exited the old Century City headquarters, and another 100 left the New York City offices for the 10-story ABC Building. Corporate headquarters remain in New York, though, and ABC TV Network President Alex Wallau, ABC Broadcast PresidentBob Callahan

and several other high-ranking executives will maintain offices there. In a welcoming memo, Eisner said, "Electronic communication is a wonderful thing, but there's still nothing like true face-to-face interaction." (And at Disney, interaction is often animated.)