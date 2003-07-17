Bettag vows to strengthen This Week
ABC News is giving This Week with George Stephanopoulos an extreme
makeover.
In mid-August the program will effectively quadruple its resources, which
will be accomplished by merging the staffs of Nightline and This
Week, as had been expected.
Tom Bettag, Nightline executive producer, will head the merged unit.
He said this week that in short order, the new This Week will become a
much more highly produced program, with more packaged pieces that will be
tailored to Stephanopoulos' strengths, much the same way the broadcast was
originally tailored to the unique talents of David Brinkley when it began 20
years ago, a show that dominated the ratings for many years.
Nevertheless, This Week will still be live and will still go for the
big "get" interview.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.