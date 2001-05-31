BET's Smiley resurfaces at ABC

Fired BET talk show host Tavis Smiley has signed on with ABC News as a contributor to Primetime Thursday and Good Morning America.

The move is interesting considering BET canned Smiley in March after he sold an exclusive to ABC rather than BET of an interview he did with Sara Jane Olson, formerly of the Symbionese Liberation Army. Smiley will also be featured on several CNN programs including TalkBack Live and Inside Politics. There's also word that Smiley is in talks for his own syndicated show with ABC sister company Buena Vista Television. And he's apparently close to coming on board with ABC Radio as a syndicated commentator for The Tom Joyner Radio Show, the host of which was one of Smiley's supporters during the time of his firing from BET.

- Susanne Ault