BET's Johnson buys NBA franchise
Black Entertainment Television founder and chief executive Robert Johnson is the proud owner of the
National Basketball Association's newest franchise.
Johnson was awarded ownership Wednesday,
making him the league's first minority team owner.
Johnson plunked down $300 million to bring a team back to Charlotte, N.C.,
after the city's former team, the Hornets, relocated to New Orleans after last
season.
Johnson is also committing money to help rejuvenate Charlotte's downtown
area.
In addition to NBA ownership, Johnson has his sights on a Major League
Baseball franchise.
He is one of three bidders for a potential Washington, D.C., MLB
team.
