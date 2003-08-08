BET’s fall includes Parkers , Soul Food

BET's new fall lineup will be headlined by off-nets of The Parkers and

Soul Food and a new reality series.

Sitcom The Parkers, which airs in its first run on UPN, will play on

BET at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays.

Showtime's drama Soul Food will air Fridays at 9 p.m.

BET's new reality show Coming to the Stage will follow aspiring comics

trying to make it big. The winner gets a comedy special on BET. It will air

after The Parkers on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

BET also has fresh episodes of animated series Hey Monie, which the

net co-produces and shares with Oxygen.

Also this fall, BET will honor famed musician Aretha Franklin as part of its

BET Walk of Fame music special on Oct. 28.