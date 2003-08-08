BET’s fall includes Parkers , Soul Food
BET's new fall lineup will be headlined by off-nets of The Parkers and
Soul Food and a new reality series.
Sitcom The Parkers, which airs in its first run on UPN, will play on
BET at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays.
Showtime's drama Soul Food will air Fridays at 9 p.m.
BET's new reality show Coming to the Stage will follow aspiring comics
trying to make it big. The winner gets a comedy special on BET. It will air
after The Parkers on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
BET also has fresh episodes of animated series Hey Monie, which the
net co-produces and shares with Oxygen.
Also this fall, BET will honor famed musician Aretha Franklin as part of its
BET Walk of Fame music special on Oct. 28.
