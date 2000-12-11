BET.com Scores $3m Verizon Deal

Verizon Communications has entered into a three-year, $3 million pact to sponsor the Lifestyle Channel on African-American-targeted Web site BET.com.

The site provides movie reviews, industry gossip and entertainment news. Verizon will tout its telecommunications and wireless services.

Before BET was swallowed by Viacom, the company persuaded Microsoft, Liberty Digital, News Corp. and USA Networks to invest $35 million in BET.com.