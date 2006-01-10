BET Touts Shows, Pans À La Carte

BET talked up three new shows and talked down the benefits of family tiering and à la carte in the cable industry at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Tuesday in Pasadena, Calif.

The network has added Season of the Tiger, a docudrama about the Grambling, La., State University football team and marching band; Lil’ Kim: Countdown to Lockdown, which chronicles the rapper’s last two weeks before she went to jail; and Meet the Faith, a weekly roundtable show focusing on religious issues.

After the presentation, newly appointed BET President and CEO Debra Lee talked about how damaging tiering and à la carte could be to her network.

“Family tiers are a horrible thing for the cable industry. BET would not exist today if there were à la carte or family tiers,” she said. “The one thing that cable industry has done is allow for diverse programming and networks to prosper. To say we are going to try and create a family tier—well, which family? I think it’s a horrible step in the wrong direction. And à la carte—that would just kill a lot of networks.”