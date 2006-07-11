BET Stresses Multiple Platforms

BET is revving up plans for movies and CD compilations in an effort to increase its “global footprint,” BET Networks Chairman/CEO Deborah Lee told critics at the networks’ Television Critics Association tour presentation.

“Let me be the first to tell you about a new era for BET Networks,” she said. “It’s an era of multiple networks, multiple genres and success on multiple levels.”

Lee talked up BET’s mothership channel and digital network BET J (nee BET Jazz), as well as the company’s multiple web sites, broadband, VOD and mobile service, saying the network’s mission is to be the “preeminent entertainment brand serving African Americans.”

“Our brand is universal in reaching the black urban community,” she added.

BET will premiere new summer reality shows Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is and DMX: Sould of a Man tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.