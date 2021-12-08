BET Sets ‘Tyler Perry’s Zatima,’ A Spin-Off From His ‘Sistas’ Series

BET can’t get enough Tyler Perry.

BET’s BET Plus streaming service and Tyler Perry Studios said they have green lit a new original drama Tyler Perry’s Zatima, a spinoff from Tyler Perry’s Sistas, the top scripted series among Black viewers on cable.

The new series, with 10 one-hour episodes, follows the Sistas characters Zac, played by Devale Ellis, and Fatima, played by Crystal Renee Hayslett.

Zatima is the second Tyler Perry spinoff going to BET Plus, following Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, a spinoff from Perry’s The Oval.

Tyler Perry (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)

"We are continuing to strengthen our investment in quality programming, and our partnership with Tyler Perry has a proven track record of super-serving our audience," said BET CEO Scott Mills. “We look forward to unlocking crossover viewership opportunities between our linear platform and our streaming service one of our strongest series, Sistas. With Zatima joining our expanding roster of BET Plus originals, BET is committed to giving viewers more of the compelling content they love and expect across our platforms."

Executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry, Zatima started production at Tyler Perry Studios this week and will premiere in 2022 on BET Plus.■